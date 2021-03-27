Gtcr LLC Buys New Shares in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,674,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,055,000. Gogo accounts for 3.0% of Gtcr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gtcr LLC owned about 14.87% of Gogo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOGO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

GOGO stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $831.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

