Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

GBOOY traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $27.93. 29,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

