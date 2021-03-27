Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
GBOOY traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $27.93. 29,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $30.50.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
