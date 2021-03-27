Growth DeFi Market Cap Hits $7.73 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Growth DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $21.62 or 0.00039676 BTC on popular exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and $17,430.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00048106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00628224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023411 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a token. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 982,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,537 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

Growth DeFi Token Trading

