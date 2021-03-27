GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by One68 Global Capital LLC

One68 Global Capital LLC lowered its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,422 shares during the quarter. GrowGeneration comprises 2.8% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. One68 Global Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of GrowGeneration worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 468,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,880,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. 3,996,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.18 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

