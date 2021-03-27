Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to announce $36.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.20 million. Greenlane posted sales of $37.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $139.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $167.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at $481,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,400 shares of company stock worth $542,790. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.