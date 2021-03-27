Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Receives $20.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,736,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 175,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. 290,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,848. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.