Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.72.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 484,993 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

