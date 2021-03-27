Gratia Capital LLC Sells 41,710 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Gratia Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,710 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up approximately 2.5% of Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,839 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of GIL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 326,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $32.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

