Gratia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 55,092 PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. PlayAGS makes up approximately 0.4% of Gratia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 114.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $44,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.66.

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 254,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $293.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. Analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

