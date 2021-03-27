Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 56,858 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 29,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,400.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,939,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,691,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 22,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $2,745,945.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,237,067.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,681 shares of company stock worth $19,441,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $111.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.14. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

