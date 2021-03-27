GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $33.42 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 19283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Specifically, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,701,712 shares of company stock valued at $61,670,454 over the last 90 days.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,662 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,315,000 after acquiring an additional 455,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.