Golem Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Golem has a market capitalization of $502.53 million and approximately $19.95 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00049378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00639791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023519 BTC.

Golem is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

