Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866,653 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,587,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000.

GBIL stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $100.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.16.

