Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDEN. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

GDEN opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $777.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

