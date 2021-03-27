Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 74.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 42.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $478,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.