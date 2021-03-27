GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 49.9% Higher Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $2,340.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,666.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.30 or 0.03079203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00330782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.38 or 0.00906181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.92 or 0.00393140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00362564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.00234933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021280 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

