Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 9,456 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $29,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,915. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.