Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 415,093 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,404,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415,093 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The AES were worth $33,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,246,000 after buying an additional 203,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

