Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 16,987 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 1.12% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $31,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $199.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.01 and a 200 day moving average of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

