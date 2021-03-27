Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $53.81 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,821,000 after acquiring an additional 969,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.62 and a fifty-two week high of $399.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

