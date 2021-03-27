Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $35.12 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.23% of Waters worth $35,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $281.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.44. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $299.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

