Gifto (GTO) Hits Market Cap of $28.77 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $28.77 million and $7.95 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00047978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.31 or 0.00625820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00065010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.