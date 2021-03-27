Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.34

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.34 and traded as high as C$22.46. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$22.14, with a volume of 456,841 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEI. CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.85%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

