Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $8.16

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.47. Gevo shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 66,053 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial lifted their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. Research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.