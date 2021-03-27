Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.92% of Genprex worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Genprex during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 32.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Genprex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $195.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of -0.57. Genprex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genprex in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

