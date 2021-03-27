Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Genetron stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 183,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. Genetron has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $31.54.
Genetron Company Profile
