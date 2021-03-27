Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Genetron stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 183,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. Genetron has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $31.54.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

