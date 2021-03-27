General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $968,199.75 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GM stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $597,509,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,485,000 after buying an additional 432,867 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after buying an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after buying an additional 352,205 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.