GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report $82.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.26 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $91.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $309.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $346.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $311.77 million, with estimates ranging from $276.47 million to $345.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 465,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $141.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

