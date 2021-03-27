GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.70 Million

Analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will post sales of $194.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.03 million. GasLog posted sales of $165.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $753.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $756.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $792.63 million, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $808.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Clarkson Capital lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GasLog by 2,417.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GasLog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,989. The company has a market cap of $547.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.