Gary L. Crocker Acquires 3,627 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $23,466.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,052,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

