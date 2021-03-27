GameStop Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GameStop in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

GME has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

GME stock opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

