FY2022 EPS Estimates for Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Raised by Analyst

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crédit Agricole in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

