FUTURAX Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $16,455.74 and $5,006.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00075487 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002382 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.