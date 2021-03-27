Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $10.12 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.

FUSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

