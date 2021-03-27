Fuse Network Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $18.18 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00058009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00242334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.15 or 0.00855216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00074180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00030419 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.