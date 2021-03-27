Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) shares traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.19. 531,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 410,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

