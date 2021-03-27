Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $8.13. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 1,101,781 shares traded.

FLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

