FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in March

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FRMO opened at $11.98 on Friday. FRMO has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

