Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Friedman Industries has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.