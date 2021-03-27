Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.35.

FCX opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of -366.18 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

