Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Lifted to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $0.50.

FMCC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Freddie Mac from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freddie Mac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of FMCC stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Freddie Mac has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

