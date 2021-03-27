Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Gap Down to $33.85

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $31.30. Franchise Group shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 3,039 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 244,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

