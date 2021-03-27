Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $712.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 212,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 190,785 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 175,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

