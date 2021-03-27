Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FTMDF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,987. Fortune Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

