Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FTMDF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,987. Fortune Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.
About Fortune Minerals
