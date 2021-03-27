Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Director Purchases $20,000,000.00 in Stock

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTAI stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $42,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

