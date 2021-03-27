Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Short Interest Down 78.9% in March

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fortem Resources stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 44,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,306. Fortem Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Get Fortem Resources alerts:

About Fortem Resources

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,800 located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta. The company also holds 75% interest in the Black Dragon property covering an area of 150,178 acres located in the Moenkopi formation of the Carbon and Emery Counties, Utah; and 75% interest in the Rolling Rock Property covering an area of 130,942 acres located in the Mancos formation in the Southern Uinta Basin, Utah.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.