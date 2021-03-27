Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading Down 10.4%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price dropped 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 4,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 466,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

FMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

