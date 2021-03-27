Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMTX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 453,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,234. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after buying an additional 1,176,982 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,920,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.