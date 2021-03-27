Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $16.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FLR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,499. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. Fluor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fluor by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

