Flagship Pioneering Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,607,303 Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216,000. Codiak BioSciences comprises about 1.5% of Flagship Pioneering Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Flagship Pioneering Inc. owned approximately 13.88% of Codiak BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Codiak BioSciences stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 152,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,740. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40. On average, research analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $99,981. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Codiak BioSciences Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.